Bihar Minister And Five-Term MLA Nitin Nabin Appointed BJP National Working President

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (December 14, 2025) appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party.

An order issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh stated Nabin's appointment had been approved by the party’s Parliamentary Board.

The order read, "The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Nabin, Minister, Government of Bihar, as the National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Currently, Nabin, who is also a five-time MLA, holds the Road Construction portfolio in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Advertisement

Nitin Nabin entered Bihar Assembly in 2026, winning a by-election from Patna West. Later, the minister went on to win four consecutive Assembly elections from the Bankipur constituency in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

Nabin, a key figure in Bihar's state politics, had recently retained the high-profile Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district in the Bihar assembly polls, defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

Advertisement

Nabin had also registered a thumping victory in 2020 Assembly polls by defeating actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha.

The latest organisational reshuffle comes at a time when the saffron party is in the process of transitioning its top leadership structure.

Incumbent BJP national president JP Nadda, who took charge in January 2020, has completed his full term and was given multiple extensions to continue leading the party through important political milestones, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi Heaps Praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Nitin Nabin stated that he is confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen their party in the times to come.

Amit Malviya Congratulates Nabin

National convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Malviya extended heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin on his appointment as BJP's National Working President. He added that his appointment reflects the BJP’s focus on capable leadership and signals a generational shift.

He went on to add that his tenures as a Minister in Bihar and his role as Prabhari of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding.

Other leaders also reacted