BJP’s Punjab Masterplan: Raghav Chadha And Harbhajan Singh Get Big Role In BJP's 2027 Manifesto Panel

Chandigarh: Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, two of the state's most recognisable recent defectors have been handed a central role in shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral battle for the state. Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP in April, have now been placed on the party's manifesto committee for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The latest political move by the BJP has shown that the party wants to show trust in them and intends to put the new recruits to work. The BJP top leadership asked them to help write the very promises on which the party will seek votes across Punjab rather than keeping them on the margins.

The appointments were announced by Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, who unveiled two separate poll committees to drive the party's campaign preparations.

Two Panels, Two Jobs

According to reports, Dhillon has entrusted former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna with heading the manifesto panel, while former MP Sunil Jakhar will lead the chargesheet committee. Both have served as Punjab BJP presidents, underlining the experience the party is leaning on.

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The 13-member manifesto panel will draft the party's poll promises. Alongside Avinash Rai Khanna, Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, the committee includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajinder Gupta, Parampal Kaur and advocate HS Phoolka.

Chargesheet Team Takes Aim At AAP

The 14-member chargesheet committee will prepare the BJP's case against the AAP government in Punjab ahead of the polls. Led by Jakhar, the members include Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channy and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

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The two panels have been tasked to collect and present the BJP's arguments against the ruling government, turning everyday grievances into a coherent political attack.