BJYM Launches 'Namo Yuva Run' Campaign To Mark PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Milind Soman Announced Brand Ambassador

Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign on Sunday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which falls on September 17.

The campaign aims to inspire youth to embrace fitness and stay away from drugs. The run will take place on September 21, according to the organizers.

BJP MP and BJYM President Tejasvi Surya and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the campaign alongside actor-model Milind Soman, who was announced as the brand ambassador.

During the launch event, Tejasvi Surya said, "Perhaps there is no bigger icon for fitness, good health, and inspiration for the youth of the country than our Prime Minister. To mark his 75th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organizing 'Namo Yuva Run' at 75 locations across the country, with participation of 10,000 to 15,000 youths at each location. In total, 1 million youths will run simultaneously at these 75 locations. We are organizing this program with the theme of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'."

Regarding the campaign launch, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "On PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, while the entire country wishes to offer him gifts, he instead urges citizens to pledge to fulfill their duties toward the nation. To meet these expectations, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members have planned the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign in 75 cities to tackle the challenge of drug addiction."

On the decision to involve Milind Soman in the campaign, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya said, "When we began discussing this project, there was no doubt in my mind about who we wanted as the chief guest and ambassador of this run. I have followed Milind Soman's fitness achievements since I was in high school. He is the fittest Indian today and the greatest example for Indians to be fit and self-reliant. I requested him just two days ago to attend the inauguration of this program, and he immediately agreed and traveled to be here today."

Actor-model Milind Soman emphasized the importance of fitness, stating, "Everyone should understand that staying fit is essential to enjoy life and keep moving forward. More than the youth, parents should realize this, because if they prioritize health, their children will too. PM Modi himself places great importance on health. He doesn't need a gift. If he sees the people of India participating in an activity that benefits the country, that in itself is a gift for him."