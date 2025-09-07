Nari Shakti in Uniform: Ten Women Officers Set to Embark on Historic Tri-Service Sailing Expedition Around the Globe

Ten Women Officers Set to Embark on Historic Tri-Service Sailing Expedition Around the Globe | Image: Indian Army

In a significant step toward women's empowerment, the Indian government has decided to send ten women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force on a sailing expedition around the globe aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

This will be the first time the Army will send an all-woman crew for a global sailing expedition.

The Army announced the decision on its X handle with the caption, "IASV Triveni – All Women Sailing Expedition Around the Globe."

The expedition will be flagged off on 11 September 2025, the Army further announced.

The journey will cover over 26,000 nautical miles across five continents and take the team through some of the world's toughest oceans. History will be scripted upon the mission's completion.

"In a historic first, ten women officers from the Indian Army, Navy & Air Force are set to embark on a Tri-Service circumnavigation mission onboard Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. Covering 26,000+ nautical miles, crossing the Equator twice & rounding the Three Great Capes, the team will brave the world’s toughest oceans including the Southern Ocean & Drake Passage," the Army stated in its X post.

"This all-women expedition is not just about sailing — it is a milestone in India’s maritime journey, showcasing #NariShakti in uniform, Tri-Service unity and the spirit of adventure," the X post added.

The Army also shared a video with the post, capturing glimpses of life on the ocean.

"This year, India sets sail to create history," read a note in the video.