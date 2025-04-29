BLA Claims It Killed ISI Agent In Balochistan, Warns Pakistan Army of Intiensifying Attacks

Islamabad: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has struck again, this time killing an officer from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the Pasni area on Monday. The BLA also claimed responsibility for carrying out three more attacks targeting Pakistani Army vehicles, police forces, and the Saindak Project, and even blocked a major national highway.

The ISI officer who was killed was identified as Muhammad Nawaz, from Hakim Wala in Punjab's Khushab district. According to the BLA, Nawaz was attacked while traveling in a convoy disguised as part of a death squad in the city of Pasni, which is near Gwadar. In the attack, another agent named Salman was killed, and a third agent, Shah Nazar, was injured. Their vehicle was completely destroyed.

The BLA's statement revealed that Nawaz had been stationed in Gwadar and was under close surveillance by the group’s intelligence unit, known as Ziraab. The attack took place when Nawaz’s convoy passed through Pasni and was hit by a remote-controlled bomb. In addition to this, the BLA claimed a sniper attack on Pakistani soldiers in the Jamki Tank area of Jamuran, which resulted in the death of one soldier.

BLA Warns Pakistan Army of Intiensifying Attacks

The BLA also confirmed carrying out a grenade attack on a police line in the Dhadar area of Bolan. Taking full responsibility for all these operations, the group warned the Pakistani Army and its allies that more attacks would follow in the coming days. "Our attacks on the occupying Pakistani army and their collaborators will continue with more intensity," the BLA stated.

BLA Strike Follows Deadly Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

This BLA strike follows the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), preliminary investigations indicate that 5-7 terrorists were involved in the attack, with help from two locals who had received training in Pakistan. The NIA has released sketches of three terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.