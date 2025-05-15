BLA Fighters Unleash Series of Attacks on Pakistan Army Across Balochistan, Warns ‘Attacks Will Continue’

Quetta: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) today carried out a grenade attack on a so-called ‘Victory Celebrations’ programme organized under the patronage of the Pakistani Army in Quetta.

According to an official statement released by the BLA, a grenade attack was carried out during a “Victory Celebrations” rally organized under the supervision of the Pakistani Army in Quetta. The event was being led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Madad Jattak.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch stated that the attack targeted armed militia members described as “death squad agents.” One person was killed and 12 others were injured in the attack, the statement said.

The BLA criticized the government’s attempt to display normalcy in the region through public celebrations, calling it a “so-called celebration under the patronage of the occupying state.”

They claimed the incident proved that the Baloch freedom movement continues to gain strength with increasing public support.

In a separate incident late last night, BLA fighters reportedly attacked a military checkpoint of the Pakistani Army at MCC Cross in Mastung using a hand grenade. Four soldiers were injured in the attack. The group alleged that local civilians, including women and elderly individuals, were being harassed at the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) issued a separate statement claiming responsibility for a string of attacks in Mashkay, Kolwah, Paroom, and Gomazi on May 14.

According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, “On May 14 at 8:00 AM, an IED attack in Khandadi, Mashkay targeted a joint convoy of road construction workers and security forces, destroying the vehicle and causing multiple casualties. At around 4:30 PM the same day, a Pakistani military camp in Badrang, Kolwah was attacked, resulting in what the group called “human and material losses.” Earlier, on May 6, a truck carrying supplies for a military camp in Paroom was intercepted and damaged. Another supply vehicle was attacked in Gomazi, Tump, on the morning of May 14.”

The BLF has warned local contractors and transporters against supporting Pakistani military operations, stating that all collaborators and their equipment will be considered legitimate targets.

These developments come just days after a major BLA-led attack on May 9, which reportedly killed 14 Pakistani military personnel. The BLA has released footage of the incident and vowed that such operations will continue.