‘Black Box Recovered’: Ministry of Civil Aviation Says Transparent & Time-Bound Inquiry Top Priority | Baramati Plane Crash

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that the black box of the ill-fated aircraft, which crashed in Baramati on January 28 and killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been recovered. The investigation is progressing expeditiously.

In a post on X, the Ministry noted, "Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority".

The Ministry said that a team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the DGCA, Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on 28 January. "The Director General, AAIB, also arrived at the site the same day. The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered. "

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and laid-down guidelines. The investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025," the Ministry said.

Officials probing the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others have recovered the voice recorder and flight data recorder from the accident spot.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed that the equipment has been recovered from the site.

Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader.

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled for 11 AM.

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today.

The chariot is adorned with flowers and features Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).