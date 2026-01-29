‘Bored, Not Board of Peace’: Pakistan Trolled Online Over Inclusion in Trump-Linked Peace Body

New Delhi: Pakistan is facing intense online backlash after being announced as a founding member of US President Donald Trump-linked “Board of Peace”, with social media users mocking the move as emblematic of political symbolism colliding with historical memory.

Within hours of the announcement, X was flooded with satirical posts and sharp criticism, with many users playing on the phrase “Board of Peace” to describe the development as “bored, not board”, suggesting disengagement from reality rather than a serious peace initiative.

“Exhibit #1732 on why satire just can't compete with reality,” read one widely shared post, while another bluntly remarked, “Bored, not Board of Peace”. The wordplay quickly became a shorthand for broader scepticism around Pakistan’s inclusion in a body ostensibly dedicated to peace-building.

Much of the online outrage centred on Pakistan’s alleged links to extremist organisations and its history in the global war on terror. Several users questioned how a country repeatedly accused of providing safe havens to militant groups could be positioned as a founding member of a peace-focused forum.

Advertisement

“Who will represent Pakistan on this board? An official delegation or individuals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed?” one post asked, referencing banned terror outfits and figures such as Hafiz Saeed. Others invoked the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011, with posts reading, “Wait, isn’t this the country that sheltered Bin Laden?” and “Osama laughing in the corner.”

The criticism also spilled into current geopolitical fault lines. Some users linked Pakistan’s inclusion to the Israel-Hamas conflict, arguing that a peace body featuring Pakistan undermined its credibility in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. “Calling this ‘peace’ is a joke,” one post said, adding that “words don’t erase track records.”

Advertisement

Economic distress within Pakistan was also dragged into the debate. Users questioned how a country facing a severe financial crisis could afford participation in such an initiative, with posts asking, “Their own people are struggling to get two meals a day. How did they pay for this seat?” and “Who will pay the $1 billion joining fee for Pakistan?”

Dark humour and analogy dominated much of the discourse. One viral comparison likened the decision to “asking a lion to guard goats and calling it friendship,” while another said it had “the same energy as KFC joining the board to save chickens.” Others mocked the idea of peace itself, suggesting the board swap its symbols for “guns and grenades”.

So far, neither the organisers of the “Board of Peace” nor Pakistani authorities have issued a detailed clarification on the board’s mandate, membership criteria or legal standing. In the absence of official explanations, online satire has filled the vacuum, framing the episode less as a peace initiative and more as a case of “bored, not board of peace”.