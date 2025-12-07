'Black Day': Goa Congress Demands CM Pramod Sawant's Resignation In Birch Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Arpora (Goa): The Goa Congress on Sunday held the state government squarely responsible for the massive fire at a restaurant in North Goa's Arpora that claimed 25 lives, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on moral and political grounds.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Congress President Amit Patkar said they have demanded that the Goa Governor request the President to dismiss this government here.

"We demand that the CM and all the ministers involved in giving permission resign immediately on moral and political grounds because 25 innocent people were killed. We also demand that the Governor immediately request the President to dismiss this Government because this is not the first incident. Rapes and murders are rising in Goa," Patkar stated.

"Black Day"

The Congress leader termed the Arpora fire tragedy a "black day" in the tourism history of the state. Calling it a "deliberate murder" of the people, Patkar alleged that the club where the fire broke out was already facing a demolition order, but its operators "approached higher authorities and used pressure by ministers to stop the demolition".

"I feel this incident is a black day in the tourism history of Goa. 25 innocent people died so we pay condolences to the families of all the deceased. I feel that this is deliberate murder of people. What we have been finding out through sources is that a demolition order was issued for this club, and these people approached higher authorities, using pressure from ministers to stop the demolition. I have also come to know that they did not have a fire license under fire safety norms," he claimed.

Holding the state government responsible for the incident, Patkar said, "We saw the CM saying on record last night that this is a dangerous situation and people are not following the norms. It means that the Goa CM has admitted that his administration has failed. I think there will be an inquiry, all that is fine, but who will take responsibility for the 25 people who died?"

Goa Nightclub Blaze

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry after 25 people were killed in a massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora.

The Chief Minister said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners.

‘Unfortunate Day’

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. Twenty-five people died. I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but at the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," Sawant said.

The CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.