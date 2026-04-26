'Blackbucks Reappeared in Chhattisgarh': PM Modi on Wildlife Revival, Stress Human Nature Harmony in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted wildlife conservation efforts which have enabled the return of blackbucks in Chhattisgarh, stressing the need for harmony between humans and nature. In his monthly radio programme, the 133rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister noted the return of blackbucks in Chhattisgarh, saying their population had once declined but has now seen a revival due to sustained conservation efforts.

"Blackbucks have reappeared in Chhattisgarh. Their numbers had once dwindled, but persistent efforts led to increased conservation. Today, they are once again seen roaming the open plains. This marks the return of our lost heritage," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about renewed efforts to conserve the Great Indian Bustard, describing it as a symbol of India's desert ecology. "This bird used to be a hallmark of our desert regions. However, at one point, its numbers had dwindled significantly. The situation was so dire that it was on the verge of extinction," he said.

Highlighting ongoing conservation measures, he added, "But now a major campaign is underway for its conservation. Scientific methods are being adopted. Breeding centers have been established, and now new life is beginning to emerge."

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Emphasising ecological balance, the Prime Minister said, "Friends, nature and humans are not separate. We are each other's partners. When we understand nature, respect it, and live in harmony with it, change is clearly visible. Today, this change is emerging as a new hope from every corner of the country."

PM Modi also hailed India's performance at the International Cheese competition in Brazil, securing two wins, and recognised this global achievement as significant for India's dairy sector. This year, India made an impressive international debut. The country's cheesemakers secured a Super Gold, two Gold medals, and a Silver accolade at the fourth edition of the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, also known as the Brazilian World Cheese Championship.

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Addressing the nation in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that cheese is a part of our tradition and emphasised the diversity of cheese in India. He highlighted the developments in India's dairy sector and said that the "taste of Bharat is reaching plates around the world."

"In our country, the tradition of food is not limited to just taste. An interesting part of this tradition is Bharat's cheese... Two brands of Indian cheese have won prestigious awards in an international cheese competition held in Brazil. This achievement was also widely discussed on social media. Many people told me that the diversity of cheese in India should also be talked about. A big transformation is taking place in Bharat's dairy sector. Value addition in this sector has given a new identity to our traditional flavours. Today, Indian cheese is making its place across the world... The taste of Bharat is reaching plates around the world..." PM added.