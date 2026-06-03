'Blasphemy': Kannada Newspaper Depicts DK Shivakumar as Lord Shiva; Sparks Row

Bengaluru: A front-page illustration in a prominent Kannada daily has ignited a sharp controversy, with critics accusing the newspaper of blasphemy for portraying Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar in the likeness of Lord Shiva.

The newspaper Vishwavani featured an artistic depiction of Shivakumar complete with matted hair (jata), tiger skin attire, and other traditional attributes associated with the Hindu deity. The headline accompanying the image reportedly described him as "A Rudra Guru Among Politicians," hailing his role in steering the Congress party through recent political challenges as he prepares to take oath as Chief Minister today at the Vidhana Soudha.

The move has drawn swift backlash from Hindu activists and social media users, who argue that equating a political leader with a revered god crosses religious boundaries. Mohan Gowda of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was quoted urging restraint, stating that "leaders should remain leaders and gods should remain gods." Many online reactions labeled the portrayal as sycophantic and disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.

Editor Vishweshwar Bhat and the newspaper have not issued a public response so far. D.K. Shivakumar’s office has also remained silent on the matter.

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Editor Vishweshwar Bhat and the newspaper have not issued a public response so far. D.K. Shivakumar’s office has also remained silent on the matter.

Political Context

The controversy erupts on a significant day for Karnataka politics. Shivakumar is set to assume the Chief Minister’s post following Siddaramaiah’s resignation on May 28. Known for his assertive style and deep organizational roots within the Congress, Shivakumar has recently emphasized his personal Hindu identity, including references to attending RSS shakhas in his youth.

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Supporters of the newspaper’s creative choice view it as hyperbolic praise for a leader they credit with consolidating party strength. However, opponents see it as part of a growing trend of personality cults that blur the lines between politics and faith.

This is not the first time religious imagery in media has triggered debates in Karnataka. Political observers note that such incidents often amplify existing fault lines, especially during leadership transitions.