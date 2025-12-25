Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka

Updated 25 December 2025 at 22:39 IST

Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka

Two people were killed and four others were injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Mysuru Palace on Thursday.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka
Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka | Image: Republic

Mysuru: Two people were killed and four others were injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Mysuru Palace on Thursday at around 8:30 pm. The injured individuals have been admitted to K.R. Hospital.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 25 December 2025 at 22:35 IST