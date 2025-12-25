Updated 25 December 2025 at 22:39 IST
Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka
Two people were killed and four others were injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Mysuru Palace on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Blast Near Mysuru Palace: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Karnataka | Image: Republic
Mysuru: Two people were killed and four others were injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near Mysuru Palace on Thursday at around 8:30 pm. The injured individuals have been admitted to K.R. Hospital.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 22:35 IST