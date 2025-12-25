Updated 25 December 2025 at 17:09 IST
Maharashtra Horror: Family of Four Found Dead in Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded; Probe Underway
In a suspected mass suicide in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a farmer, his wife, and their two sons were found dead at two separate locations on Thursday morning.
Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Nanded district in a suspected mass suicide case.
A farmer, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in two different locations on Thursday morning, according to police.
Following this incident, police have launched an investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting suicide. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51), his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) and their two sons Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23).
As per the initial reports, the children are suspected to have died after jumping in front of the moving train. However, the investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of death.
In a similar incident, another family of 4 was found dead in their home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.
The tragic incident surfaced in the village of Tehar in the Sagar district, where the four members of the same family are claimed to have died by suicide. On information, the Sagar police rushed to the spot and sent all the bodies for postmortem.
As per the police, the victims have been identified as Manohar Lodhi (45), his mother Phoolrani (70), daughter Shivani (18) and son Aniket (16). According to reports, the family was living in a house built in a field near the village, with Manohar's wife having gone to stay at her parents' house a few days prior to the incident. A suicide note was also recovered from the house, and the police are investigating the note.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 17:06 IST