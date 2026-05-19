‘Bleeding From Nose, Brain Haematoma, 1.5 Litres Blood in Chest’: Deepika Nagar Post-Mortem Report Raises Disturbing Questions in Greater Noida Death Case

While India is still grappling with the shocking details emerging almost daily from the horrifying Twisha Sharma Death case, another young bride’s death from Greater Noida’s Jalpura village has now taken a chilling new turn.

The post-mortem findings of 25-year-old Deepika Nagar, who died under suspicious circumstances in the Ecotech-3 area, have revealed multiple serious injuries, internal bleeding, and head trauma- findings that are likely to intensify allegations made by her family that she was murdered and thrown from a rooftop.

What the Post-Mortem Report Revealed

According to details from the autopsy conducted in District Gautam Buddha Nagar, doctors noted bleeding from the nose and mouth, along with a haematoma on the middle and left side of the brain indicating severe head injury.

The report also recorded nearly 1.5 litres of blood inside the chest cavity. Multiple external injuries, including lacerated wounds, large abraded contusions, bluish bruises, and abrasions across different parts of the body, were also documented.

Advertisement

Among the injuries mentioned were:

A muscle-deep lacerated wound measuring 3 cm

Advertisement

A massive 39 cm by 28 cm abraded contusion

Another lacerated wound measuring 1.5 cm

A bluish contusion measuring 25 cm by 22 cm

Additional abrasions on the body

The report further mentioned that Deepika’s lungs appeared pale while both chambers of the heart were empty during examination.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Murder

The findings are significant because Deepika’s father, Sanjay, has repeatedly alleged that his daughter was being harassed for dowry and was murdered by her in-laws before being thrown from the third floor to make it appear like suicide.

In his complaint, Sanjay claimed he had spent nearly Rs 1 crore on Deepika’s wedding with Hrithik in December 2024. Despite that, he alleged her husband and in-laws continued demanding a Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 50 lakh in cash.

He accused them of subjecting Deepika to repeated physical and mental abuse over dowry demands.

The Final Phone Call Before Death

According to the family, Deepika called her father shortly before her death on May 17, saying she was being beaten again over dowry demands.

Sanjay reportedly went to the house that evening in an attempt to settle the dispute. Hours later, he received another call informing him that Deepika had “fallen from the roof” and had been taken to hospital.

When the family reached the hospital, they found Deepika dead with multiple visible injuries on her body.

Police Action So Far

Police have already registered a case against husband Hrithik, father-in-law Manoj, mother-in-law Poonam, sisters-in-law Neha and Tanvi, and two maternal uncles-in-law, Pramod and Vinod.

The husband and father-in-law have been arrested so far, while investigation into the case is ongoing.

DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh confirmed that police received information about the woman’s death after an alleged fall from the rooftop in Jalpura village. He said legal proceedings, evidence collection, and further investigation are underway.

Case Likely to Face Sharper Scrutiny

With the post-mortem report now revealing extensive internal injuries and heavy bleeding, the case is expected to come under even sharper scrutiny in the coming days.