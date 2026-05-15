Blinkit Under FSSAI Scanner After Complaints Of Smelly, Rubbery Eggs; Action Report Sought In 7 Days

India’s food safety regulator has sent a notice to Blinkit over alleged sale of sub-standard eggs on its platform after multiple consumer complaints surfaced online regarding foul smell, rubbery texture and “plastic-like” quality of eggs delivered through the app.

According to an ANI report, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken cognisance of several complaints circulating on social media, with customers alleging that eggs supplied through Blinkit were unfit for human consumption.

The regulator has now asked Blinkit to explain the matter and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Complaints Of ‘Plastic-Like’ Eggs Trigger Action

Complaints received by the food regulator mention eggs that were allegedly smelly, unusually rubbery in texture and in some cases appeared “plastic-like”.

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Consumers also claimed some eggs emitted a foul odour after being cracked open.

FSSAI has reportedly directed Blinkit to submit a compliance report related to responsibilities of e-commerce food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Failure to comply could invite further action under provisions of the FSS Act and related rules and regulations, sources added.

Blinkit has not officially commented on the notice so far.

Viral Blogger Video Added To Concerns

The issue had earlier gained attention after a viral video posted in June last year by travel blogger Chow Sureng Rajkonwar.

Rajkonwar claimed he had ordered a tray of eggs from Blinkit which looked normal from outside but smelled unusual.

To check the quality, he cracked open several eggs on camera. According to the blogger, every egg turned out to be rotten.

One of the eggs allegedly released a black liquid when opened, shocking viewers online.

“Agar hum isse boil kr dete toh humme pata bhi nhi chlta,” the blogger said in the viral clip, suggesting consumers may not even realise the eggs were spoiled after boiling them.

The video triggered widespread discussion online, with many users sharing similar experiences in the comment section.

Rajkonwar later said Blinkit refunded the money for the order, but argued that refunds alone do not solve the larger issue.

“It’s just damage control. The real issue is quality control,” he said.

Blinkit Had Responded Earlier

Following the viral video, Blinkit had responded publicly and apologised for the customer’s experience.

“Ensuring product quality is a top priority for us, and we take concerns like this very seriously,” the company had said.

The company also asked the blogger to share the order ID for investigation on priority.

However, Rajkonwar claimed that nearly 20 per cent of users commenting on his video reported facing similar issues with eggs ordered online.