Blocked, Harassed, Assaulted: Lawyers Of Murder Accused TMC Leader Attack Republic Reporter

Barrackpore: Chaos occurred at the Barrackpore Court premises on Monday as a section of advocates allegedly used violence to protect Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a suspended TMC councillor and prominent lawyer.

During the chaos, a journalist from Republic Bangla was reportedly targeted, assaulted, and physically obstructed from her duties.

"Kick-to-Death" Accused

The tension arises from the arrest of Rabindranath Bhattacharya, the ward councillor and Secretary of the Barrackpore Bar Association.

Bhattacharya was taken into custody after the death of Tulsi Adhikari (81), a resident who died after allegedly being kicked by the councillor during a dispute over illegal construction on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) moved swiftly to suspend Bhattacharya for six years as public outrage mounted.

However, as the accused was brought to court for his hearing on Monday, his colleagues within the legal profession reportedly formed a shield to prevent media coverage of the proceedings.

Attack on the Fourth Estate

Shocking footage captured from outside the court shows a woman reporter from Republic Bangla being surrounded and aggressively pushed by individuals.

The journalist was attempting to capture visuals of the accused being escorted to the courtroom when the "advocates" allegedly turned violent.

Witnesses noted that during the entire duration of the assault, the local police remained "mute spectators."

Despite the physical intimidation of the press and the disruption of court sanctity, no arrests were made of those obstructing the journalists.

A Threat to Justice

The incident has sparked a massive debate over the "hooliganism" within certain sections of the legal profession in Bengal.

Critics argue that when lawyers use their positions to shield an accused individual through physical force, it undermines the very foundation of the judicial system.

Barrackpore remains tense as the police continue their investigation into both the death of the elderly man and the subsequent assault on the media.

While additional forces have been deployed, the nature of the court-complex attack has left the journalistic community demanding strict action against the advocates involved.