'Blood And Water Can’t Flow Together': PM Modi’s Stern Reply To Pakistan’s Threats On Indus Treaty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on India’s 79th Independence Day, asserting that “nuclear blackmail will no longer be tolerated” and cautioning that any hostile action against India will invite a “befitting reply” from the armed forces.

Speaking before the nation in his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Modi referred to Pakistan’s recent nuclear threats and water-related warnings as “unacceptable provocations” and vowed that India will respond on its own terms.

“If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond, on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set. We are ready to give a befitting reply,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Indus Waters Treaty in Spotlight

In his address, Modi also signalled a hardening stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “unjust” to Indian farmers.

“Pani aur khoon ek saath nhi bahyega (Blood and water will not flow together),” he asserted. “Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?”

This follows India’s sovereign decision on June 27 to place the treaty “in abeyance” in response to Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague recently ruled that India should maintain the flow of waters to Pakistan, but New Delhi rejected the verdict, saying it has “no legal standing”.

Pakistan’s Escalatory Rhetoric

Pakistan’s leadership has in recent weeks escalated its rhetoric against India. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, in a speech to the Pakistani diaspora in Florida, reportedly warned that Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to destroy India and “half the world” if faced with an existential threat.

He also threatened to target Indian infrastructure if water flows to Pakistan were curtailed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed the warning, saying, “If you threaten to stop our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop from Pakistan.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also issued provocative remarks.

Operation Sindoor – India’s Answer to Pahalgam Massacre

Modi’s speech came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists from across the border killed civilians after asking about their religion.

“Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre,” Modi said. “Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage.”

The Prime Minister lauded the armed forces for their unprecedented cross-border strikes launched on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan-controlled territories.

“We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and razed their terrorist HQ to the ground,” Modi said, claiming the destruction was so massive that “new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily.”

He added that the forces were given a “free hand” to choose strategy, targets, and timing. “Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination,” he declared.