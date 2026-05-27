'Blood, Bail, & Celebration': Families of Crash Victims Decry 'Mockery' of Justice After Pune Porsche Crash Accused Bail Party

New Delhi: The sight of the accused Agarwal family in the infamous May 2024 Pune Porsche accident celebrating the prime accused's release on bail has ignited a nationwide outrage.

While the families of the victims continue to navigate a crushing sense of loss, the viral visuals of the accused dancing and seemingly untroubled upon being granted bail have struck a raw nerve, forcing a long-overdue public debate on the perceived "mockery" of the Indian judicial system.

This unsettling display of arrogance from those involved in such a high-profile tragedy has left the public questioning whether true accountability still exists, or if the law has become a system where serious crimes- even those resulting in death- are treated as minor inconveniences easily resolved by wealth and influence.

At the center of this discourse is Inna Makan, the mother of 23-year-old Sahil, who was tragically killed in a head-on collision in Dwarka when his motorcycle was struck by a speeding SUV driven by a 16-year-old.

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Expressing her profound anguish and frustration, Makan questioned the very nature of crime and justice in India. Reflecting on the visuals of suspects celebrating upon their release from custody, often perceived as a lack of remorse, she labeled the situation a "mockery of Indians."

Plea for Accountability

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Makan stated, “I am very surprised by the laws of our country, where even killing someone is not a crime,” highlighting the pain felt by families who find themselves caught in a long, arduous legal battle while those accused of grave offenses are granted bail with relative ease.

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She emphasized that while victims suffer for a lifetime, the suspects often appear unbothered, further exacerbating the pain of the grieving families.

Makan pointed out that the perception of a broken system is intensified when criminals, after being released, are seen celebrating, a stark contrast to the families who are left mourning with only photographs of their lost loved ones adorned with garlands.

Questioning the Judicial Framework

Makan’s critique extended to the systemic handling of such cases. Comparing the Indian legal framework to international standards, she asked why, if laws like the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Act are adopted from abroad, the corresponding swiftness and rigor in action are not implemented here.

"I want to understand from the judiciary, from the nation, and from our system, what is considered a crime in our country?" she demanded.

Call to Action

Makan argued, "This is not just about one case; it is about the values we teach our children and the kind of society we are building," she said. Emphasizing that victims are often forced to spend their lives and fortunes navigating a slow legal system, she argued that the lack of strict laws is compelling otherwise innocent people to lose faith in justice.

"We gave our children values, and we are not going to tolerate this easily," she asserted. "If there is no justice for our children, and instead we see criminals celebrating, then the society itself needs to wake up."

Father laments justice system

In a deeply emotional statement, the Pune crash victim’s father also condemned the leniency of the courts. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, He argued that the granting of bail to those involved in such a high-profile, fatal accident, without stringent conditions, sends a dangerous message.

"They have committed a grave crime, and the law has granted them bail. If they are going to act with such arrogance and celebrate, there must be restrictions," he stated.

He also urged the Supreme Court to take immediate cognizance of the viral visuals depicting the accused family’s public celebrations, asserting that such behavior is an insult to the grieving families and the public at large.

Adding further, he recounted the frustrations of his own two-year-long legal struggle, noting that while the defense frequently employed tactics to shift blame, such as questioning the presence of car insurance or attempting to implicate a driver, the victims' families were left to face an endless demand for evidence.