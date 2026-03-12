Suicide Pact? Blood-Soaked Bodies Of 3 Family Members Found In Locked UP Room

Fatehpur: In a shocking mass suicide case, three members of a family were found dead in a locked room in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. It is being suspected that the deceased- a woman, her son and her brother-in-law- committed suicide due to financial distress.

Th bodies were found by the woman's husband Sushil Kumar Srivastava. Sushil, who works as a driver, was out of home when the incident took place. One returning home, he had to break open the gate after not getting any response from his family members. He was shocked to find his wife, brother and son lying unresponsive in a pool of blood.

The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Sushila Srivastava, her 28-year-old son named Amar Srivastava and her 52-year-old brother-in-law named Guddu Srivastava.

Poison, Blades Found In Room

The incident took place in Chaupheerwa village in Sadar Kotwali area. Empty pouches of aluminium phosphide, a toxic compound found in insecticide and rodenticide, were found near the dead bodies. Further, four bloodied blades were also found at the scene. Glasses with traces of poison were also recovered.

Police investigating the mass death stated that the deceased had deep wounds on their necks. Further, slits, suspected to be made from the blade found at the scene, were also seen on their wrists.

Suicide Note

A suicide note was also recovered from the room where the dead bodies were found.

Further details into the matter are awaited.