Girlfriend Jumps From Moving Train In Mumbai After Man Blocks Her Number

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Chembur tried to commit suicide by jumping off a moving Mumbai local train into Vashi Creek on the Harbour Line because she was upset after her boyfriend blocked her on her phone and on social media. The incident occurred around 8:30 am as the train was crossing the Vashi Creek bridge. The woman survived the suicide attempt as fishermen, who were present in the creek at the time, noticed her fall and immediately steered their boat towards her.

According to preliminary information, the woman suddenly leapt into the water through the open door of the coach.

In a remarkable stroke of luck, the woman was carrying a backpack when she jumped. Air trapped inside the bag reportedly helped her stay afloat, preventing her from sinking immediately. This provided valuable time to the fishermen to rescue her.

The woman is said to be in a stable condition.

Advertisement

Police from Vashi Police Station have launched an inquiry into the incident. During preliminary questioning, the woman reportedly told officers that she had been under severe emotional distress after her boyfriend blocked her on the phone and on social media without explanation.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events. They have also ensured that the woman is receiving medical attention and counselling support following the traumatic episode.