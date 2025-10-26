Blood Transfusion Tragedy: 5 Thalassemia Children Infected With HIV Positive,3 Officials Suspended, Probe Ordered

Chaibasa: In a shocking incident, five children suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV after being administered infected blood during transfusions at a hospital in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, prompting the State government to order a high-level investigation and suspend several officials.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said the issue came to light two days ago and termed it an "extremely serious" matter."The matter of possible HIV infection through blood transfusion in children suffering from thalassemia is extremely serious. Two days ago, this issue came to my attention, after which I immediately ordered a high-level investigation," the minister said in a statement on social media platform X today.

The Minister said that a "preliminary confirmation of HIV infection" was found in one thalassemia-affected child during the inquiry. "Taking swift action in this grave matter, the Civil Surgeon of Chaibasa, the doctor in charge of the HIV unit at Sadar Hospital, and the concerned technician have all been suspended with immediate effect," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the affected families, along with free treatment for the children suffering from the infection. "Following reports of HIV-infected blood being transfused to children suffering from Thalassemia in Chaibasa, instructions have been given to suspend the West Singhbhum Civil Surgeon and other concerned officials," Hemant Soren said in a post on X. Further, Chief Minister Soren said in his post in Hindi on X, "The Health Department should conduct an audit of all blood banks located in the state and submit the report within five days.

Advertisement

Lax arrangements in the health process will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Health Minister Shri @IrfanAnsariMLA should take cognizance. The State Health Minister, Ansari, added that a high-level inquiry committee has been formed to probe the incident in detail."I have constituted a high-level inquiry committee and directed it to submit a complete investigation report within one week. I have also clearly instructed that the investigation must determine whether the blood supply came from the blood bank or from outside sources," he said.

The State Health Minister noted that HIV infection cannot always be detected immediately, especially if blood is collected during the window period. "It should also be noted that full confirmation of HIV infection takes about four weeks. If the blood of an infected person is transfused during the window period, such an infection can occur," he stated.

Advertisement

Ansari further said that CM Hemant Soren has taken cognizance of the matter and that the government would not tolerate any negligence involving children's health."Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren Ji has been informed about the entire incident. He has personally taken cognizance of the matter and given instructions for strict and immediate action.