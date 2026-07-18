Blow To Uddhav Faction: Speaker Om Birla Approves Merger Of 6 UBT MPs With Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In a major political setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formally recognised the merger of 6 rebel MPs from the party into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After the approval, the Shinde faction’s parliamentary strength in the Lower House has risen to 13, further consolidating its position as the real Shiv Sena in Parliament.