Blow To Uddhav Faction: Speaker Om Birla Approves Merger Of 6 UBT MPs With Shinde’s Shiv Sena
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised the merger of 6 Shiv Sena UBT rebel MPs with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, raising the Shinde faction’s Lok Sabha strength to 13.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: In a major political setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formally recognised the merger of 6 rebel MPs from the party into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After the approval, the Shinde faction’s parliamentary strength in the Lower House has risen to 13, further consolidating its position as the real Shiv Sena in Parliament.
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(This is a developing story)
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