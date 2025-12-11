Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Brothers Accessed, Charges Revealed

Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch nightclub in Goa that was torched on Saturday, leading to the death of 25 people, were recently nabbed by the Thai authorities. The brothers fled the country shortly after the incident to Thailand, leading to a Blue Corner notice by the Interpol being issued against them. The copy of the notice now reveals the real charges against the Luthra brothers.

In the notice, the summary of the case fact reads, “A criminal case vide FIR No. 154/2025 dated 07.12.2025 is registered at Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa under sections 105,125,125(a), 125(b), 287 read with 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. On 06.12.2025, subject GAURAV LUTHRA and other partners/accused persons has organized a Fire show at Restaurant­ Birch (Club/Restaurant) by Romeo Lane, Arpora, Bardez Goa without taking proper care and caution and without providing Fire safety equipments, other safety gadgets. At 2345 hrs, the said Fire Show resulted into a serious Fire due to which 25 innocent people succumbed to death and also caused serious injuries to tourists and staff. Subject GAURAV LUTHRA and other accused despite having knowledge that the said Restaurant do not have Emergency Exit door on the ground floor as well as at deck floor to evacuate in case of emergency organized the said Fire Show. During investigation, it is also revealed that the subject GAURAV LUTHRA and other accused were operating the said restaurant without obtaining essential permission/Licenses from competent authorities. Subject GAURAV LUTHRA has since been absconding, if located, subject will be requested to join the investigation.”

What do the sections mean?

Section 105: Section 105 of BNS deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. If convicted, the punishement, if convicted is life imprisonment/fine or up to 10 years/fine based on whether the death-causing act was done with intent or mere knowledge.

Sections 125,125(a), 125(b): These sectioncriminalizes rash or negligent acts endangering life/safety, specifying penalties for causing no hurt, simple hurt, or grievous hurt.

Section 287: This section deals with negligent conduct involving fire or combustible substances.

The issue of their operating the restaurant without proper licenses from the right authorities will also likely be looked into during the legal proceedings.