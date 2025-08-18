Blue Drum Horror in Rajasthan Echoes Meerut Murder: Husband’s Body Found On Terrace Covered In Salt; Wife, Children, Landlord’s Son Missing

Panic gripped Adarsh Colony in Rajasthan’s Tijara on Sunday when the police recovered a man’s decomposed body stuffed inside a blue plastic drum - a crime that has drawn chilling parallels with last year’s sensational Meerut murder case.

The deceased was identified as Hansraj alias Suraj, a native of Uttar Pradesh who worked at a brick kiln. He had been living on rent with his wife Sunita and their three children for just over a month. All four have been missing since Saturday, along with the landlord’s son Jitendra, raising suspicions of their involvement.

Body Found Sealed in Drum

The crime came to light when the landlord’s wife, Mithlesh Sharma, got a foul smell spread across the first-floor terrace. She raised the alarm. Police arrived at the crime scene and found a heavy stone placed on the blue drum’s lid, apparently to keep the smell from spreading. Inside, Hansraj’s body was found covered in salt, apparently to accelerate the decomposition. His throat had been slit.

Victim’s wife and children have been missing since Saturday. As per reports, police confirmed that the landlord’s son Jitendra, who had rented out the room, is also untraceable.

Landlord’s Family Under Scanner

According to Mithlesh, she was not home and left for the market on Saturday for Janmashtami celebrations. As she returned, she found Sunita and the children not at home. Jitendra too did not return that evening. Police were called in on Sunday morning after the foul smell was noticed.

Police are now probing whether the disappearance of the victim’s family and Jitendra is linked to the murder.

Echo of Meerut Case

The spine-chilling case bears very similar to the Meerut blue drum murder case, where former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover, chopped into pieces, and sealed inside a drum with wet cement. The case had stunned Uttar Pradesh earlier this year and remains in trial. Details in the Rajasthan case are still emerging.