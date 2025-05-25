Blurred Lines Of Regional Weather: What's Behind The Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?

Updated May 25th 2025, 13:58 IST
Delhi: Gusty winds, thunderstorms, and intense rains disrupted daily life and caused widespread destruction in Delhi and Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday. This sudden change has left many questioning and looking for reasons behind it.
Even though the downpour offered respite from the scorching heat, it also raised concerns over drastic climatic changes. Some are even associating the cause with eastern India's Nor’wester or Kalbaisakhi, a pre-monsoon thunderstorm that usually occurs in April and May across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Bangladesh.
Traditionally, Kalbaisakhi is linked to Eastern India, but the recent rainfall in Delhi exhibited various hallmarks of it, like strong winds, heavy rainfall, lightning, and localised change. Climate change is believed to be the reason behind it.
Experts say the shift could be a result of a combination of pre-monsoon weather systems that converged over the region. Look at some possible causes below:
As the monsoon season approaches, stay alert and pay attention to infrastructure damage, power outages, and floods near you. Avoid going out during thunderstorms and stay away from open areas. Also, keep track of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerts.
