WATCH: Car Submerged, Roads Waterlogged after Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Incessant rainfall, thunderstorms, and high-speed winds hit the national capital and surrounding region overnight, hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy downpour and weather activity.

The intense rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including near Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, with authorities urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, a car submerged after heavy rain caused severe waterlogging on Delhi's Minto Road.

IMD's Precautionary Measures

The IMD has requested citizens to avoid open spaces. People are also told not to take shelter under trees. Meanwhile, locals should stay away from weak walls, unstable structures, and water bodies.

Such thunderstorms could also cause the uprooting of trees and branches to fall off. Moreover, crops such as bananas and papaya could also suffer moderate damage. Dust storms may also reduce visibility and cause respiratory issues.

This comes after power disruptions were reported in several parts of Delhi and the national capital region on Wednesday after a chaotic dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, rain, and hail.

IMD Predicts Favourable Monsoon

The IMD has been closely monitoring the monsoon's progress and has issued forecasts and warnings to help farmers and policymakers prepare for the upcoming season. According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, and Kerala.