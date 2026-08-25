BMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structures at Mumbai’s Rustomjee Crown, 128 Luxury Flats Under Scanner

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched demolition action against alleged unauthorised constructions at the upscale Rustomjee Crown residential complex in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, with 128 flats coming under scrutiny.

The civic action follows a complaint alleging that residents had illegally incorporated common and open spaces around the building’s lift areas into their apartments. The disputed spaces are estimated to be worth more than ₹250 crore, with property prices in the affected section reportedly exceeding ₹1 lakh per square foot.

According to reports, RTI activist Santosh Daundkar had complained that owners of the 128 flats had encroached upon common areas. The BMC subsequently issued notices over the alleged unauthorised work and initiated proceedings under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

The civic body began physical demolition action after following the prescribed legal process. The action reportedly involves removing alterations where common lobby spaces, kitchen ducts and ventilation shaft areas were allegedly incorporated into individual flats.

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A BMC official said the civic body had given the affected parties an opportunity to be heard before passing orders in applicable cases.

The high-profile nature of the project has drawn attention because several flats under scrutiny are reportedly linked to politicians, bureaucrats and prominent businesspeople.

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Among those reportedly affected are a flat linked to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Sanjay Rathod and his wife Sheetal Rathod, as well as an apartment associated with former state minister Deepak Kesarkar. A flat linked to Samadhan Sarvankar, son of MLA Sada Sarvankar, has also reportedly come under the action.

Rustomjee Crown comprises three high-rise towers, each around 63 storeys, with two completed wings having received Occupancy Certificates from the BMC. The development features luxury three- to five-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes reported to range from around 1,335 to 3,072 square feet.