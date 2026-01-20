BMC Mayor Battle: Here’s How Lottery Twist Could Hand Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena the Top Post in India’s Richest Civic Body

New Delhi: The race for the mayor’s chair in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - India’s richest civic body with a budget larger than many states - has turned into a high-stakes political drama. Despite the Mahayuti alliance (BJP + Shinde Shiv Sena) holding a clear numerical edge, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has injected suspense into the contest, hinting that “if it is God’s will, our party will have the mayor.”

Numbers Game

The BMC has 227 seats, with 114 required for a majority. The Mahayuti alliance commands 118 corporators, while Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, backed by the MNS, has 71. On paper, the Mahayuti is comfortably ahead. Yet the tension persists because the mayoral post is not decided by numbers alone - it is subject to a reservation lottery.

The Lottery Factor

On January 22, the lottery will determine whether the mayor’s post is reserved for SC, OBC, or ST categories. Last time, the post was open (general), but this year it will rotate.

- SC/OBC Reservation: Mahayuti is strong, with corporators in these categories.

- ST Reservation: This is where the game could flip.

Mumbai has only two ST corporators - Jitendra Valvi (Ward 53) and Priyadarshini Thackeray (Ward 121) - both from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction and BJP have none. If the lottery draws ST, only UBT candidates will be eligible, effectively sidelining the Mahayuti despite its majority.

Resort Politics and Bond Signing

Anticipating such twists, the Shinde camp has already resorted to familiar tactics seen in Maharashtra politics: moving corporators to resorts and hotels to prevent poaching. Reports suggest corporators have been asked to sign loyalty bonds inside hotels, a strategy designed to lock in support and prevent defections. This reflects the deep mistrust within alliances and the fear of last-minute crossovers that could tilt the mayoral election.

Why Uddhav’s Statement Matters

Thackeray’s remark about “God’s will” was not mere rhetoric. It was a calculated signal that his party’s fortunes hinge on the lottery system. If the ST category is drawn, the Mahayuti’s numerical advantage collapses, and UBT could claim the mayor’s post despite being in the minority.

The Bigger Picture

The BMC mayoral election is more than a civic contest, it is a prestige battle. Control of Mumbai’s municipal corporation means influence over contracts, infrastructure, and political visibility in India’s financial capital. For Shinde, securing the mayor is crucial to proving his faction’s dominance after breaking away from Uddhav. For Uddhav, winning the post against the odds would be a symbolic victory, reinforcing his relevance in Mumbai politics.

As January 22 approaches, the city’s political circles are abuzz. The lottery draw, combined with resort politics and bond-signing maneuvers, has turned the mayoral election into a suspense thriller, one where numbers may not tell the full story.