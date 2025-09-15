Updated 15 September 2025 at 15:01 IST
Big Charges of BMW Crash Victim's Wife: Driver Refused To Take Us To A Nearby Hospital Despite Being Requested Twice
She said they were put in a van and taken to a far away hospital. She also alleged that they were forced to wait on a stretcher before being administered the first aid.
- India News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: The wife of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance who died in the BMW accident in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, has alleged that Gaganpreet Makkad, who was behind the wheel when the accident took place, did not take the couple to a nearby hospital despite being requested twice.
In a police complaint, the victim said that Gaganpreet and a male driver had put them in a van and took them to a hospital that was far away. She also alleged that they were forced to wait on a stretcher before being administered the first aid.
Meanwhile, the team investigating the case has sought the ownership documents of NUlife Hospital from the owners to establish the connection between the accused and the hospital. An official said the hospital owners had been served a notice to provide the required documents.
Navnoor Singh, the son of the deceased, said that his father's life could have been saved if he had been taken to a superspeciality hospital near the accident site instead of a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facility.
"I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar," he told ANI.
He said that Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the car at the time of the accident.
"Those who were in the car have sustained minor injuries and are in the same hospital, but I am not sure if it is from a trusted source. Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the BMW, and her husband was also admitted to the same hospital... My parents were sent to the hospital in a delivery van. When my mother gained consciousness, she was in the passenger seat and looked back to see my father lying down," he said.
ALSO READ: BMW Driver Kills Finance Deputy Secretary, Wife in Critical Condition
As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left.
According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 13:26 IST