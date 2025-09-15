Big Charges of BMW Crash Victim's Wife: Driver Refused To Take Us To A Nearby Hospital Despite Being Requested Twice



Meanwhile, the team investigating the case has sought the ownership documents of NUlife Hospital from the owners to establish the connection between the accused and the hospital. An official said the hospital owners had been served a notice to provide the required documents.

Navnoor Singh, the son of the deceased, said that his father's life could have been saved if he had been taken to a superspeciality hospital near the accident site instead of a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facility.

"I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar," he told ANI.

He said that Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

"Those who were in the car have sustained minor injuries and are in the same hospital, but I am not sure if it is from a trusted source. Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the BMW, and her husband was also admitted to the same hospital... My parents were sent to the hospital in a delivery van. When my mother gained consciousness, she was in the passenger seat and looked back to see my father lying down," he said.