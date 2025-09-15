BMW-Motorcycle Crash: New Video Fuels Outrage Over VVIP Treatment, Alleged Negligence as Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Taken in an Eco Van Used for Porter Services, Not an Ambulance | Image: Republic

The BMW- Motorcycle crash near Dhaula Kuan that killed Senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and left his wife critically injured is seeing new twists. The fatal accident that claimed Navjot Singh’s life and left his wife with severe injuries is being investigated by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police have already filed an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. Now, serious charges have been raised by the victim’s family, sparking questions about negligence and possible cover-up. Navjot Singh’s wife has alleged three major lapses:

1. The accused driver, Gaganpreet, along with a male driver, put them in a van instead of an ambulance and drove them to a hospital far from the crash site.

2. Despite repeated requests, Gaganpreet refused to take them to a nearby hospital.

3. At the hospital, she was made to wait on a stretcher before even receiving first aid.

Family members further claimed that the accused’s medical legal certificate (MLC) was being forged at the hospital. They were seen confronting Delhi Police officials, questioning whether there was an attempt to shield the accused.

Adding to the controversy, a new video shows bystanders rushing first to the BMW instead of helping the injured on the road. In the video, injured Navjot is seen lying on the road with several people crowding around the BMW, which is upside down.

The family of Navjot Singh has also alleged negligence in the aftermath of an incident, claiming the victim was transported to a hospital in a vehicle without life-saving support. According to Navnoor Singh, son of Navjot Singh, an "Eco van" typically used for porter services was used instead of an ambulance to transport the victim 19 kilometres away from the accident spot.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has asked NUlife Hospital’s owners to submit ownership documents, as police try to establish whether the accused have direct links with the hospital.