BNCC's Cleanliness Drive Collects 599 Tonnes Of Waste, Bengaluru North's Sarvagnanagar Emerges Cleanest Zone

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North city corporation (BNCC) has succeeded in collecting 599 tonnes of waste across its seven divisions in a single day. The cleanliness drive, which spanned eight hours, has not only ensured a cleaner environment but also outlined the efforts of the city's sanitation workers, also known as pourakarmikas.

Launched by BNCC commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the drive kicked off at 10 am, mobilising over 4200 pourakarmikas, supported by an impressive fleet of 69 tractors, 70 auto tippers, and 5 JCBs. The mammoth task was undertaken to cover 95 km of roads across seven divisions, which include Hebbal, Pulikeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the information, the campaign yielded an astonishing 275 tonnes of construction debris, 28 tonnes of discarded household waste, 86 tonnes from vacant sites, and 210 tonnes of dry waste. The sheer scale of the operation was matched by the dedication of the teams involved, comprising officials from solid waste management, engineering, road infrastructure, health, traffic police, horticulture, forest and lake management, as well as resident welfare associations and NGOs.

The Karnataka Congress, in a post on X, lauded the efforts of the civic bodies and the state government for the achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, BNCC officials lauded the collective efforts of the teams involved, emphasising the importance of community participation in maintaining the city's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

The civic body's efforts were recognised, with prizes announced to encourage officials and divisions that excelled in cleanliness activities. Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency emerged as the cleanest zone, for which it was awarded the first prize of Rs 1 lakh. Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka followed Sarvagnanagar, bagging the second and third prizes of Rs 50000 and Rs 25000, respectively.

