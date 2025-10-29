Boat Capsizes In Kaudiyaala River, 4 Rescued, 24 Missing In Bahraich

Bahraich: At least 28 people were submerged in the Kaudiyaala river in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich after a boat carrying passengers from a neighbouring village to Bharthapar capsized. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Bahraich district, following which four people were rescued, while 24 are still missing. The district administration immediately rushed to the site, and a massive search operation was launched by the teams of SDRF, NDRF, and other rescue teams.

As per reports, the incident occurred near Bharthapar village in Sujauli area, located across the Gerua river, where locals mostly travel by boats to and from other villages, including Khairatia village in the neighbouring Lakhimpur Kheri district. The locals recounted the harrowing moment when the boat, caught in the strong current, capsized in the middle of the Kaudiyaala River.

Those who were rescued from the river have been identified as Lakshmi Narayan, Rani Debi, Jyoti, and Harimohan, all residents of Bharthapar village in Uttar Pradesh. A crowd of locals gathered at the bank of the river soon after the incident, as news of the tragedy spread like wildfire.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the incident, directing the police, district administration, SDRF, and NDRF teams to reach the spot and start rescue and relief operations on a war footing. The CM also directed proper treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

The rescue teams are battling the challenges to rescue the missing persons as the incident occurred in a densely forested area. The search operation continued through the night.

Further details regarding the boat capsize tragedy are awaited.