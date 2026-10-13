11 Feared Dead After Boat Carrying 20 Capsizes In Ganga Near Hajipur

Patna: A boat journey across the Ganga near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Hajipur district has ended in tragedy, with at least 11 people feared dead after the vessel overturned in the river. The boat was reportedly carrying around 20 passengers when the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station. According to initial accounts, those on board were travelling together to attend a feast when the boat capsized, turning a routine river crossing into a major accident.

Although a rescue operation is underway in the river in search of those missing, the exact number of casualties is still unconfirmed, and rescue details are unclear. The concerned administration is yet to issue a formal statement, leaving villagers to wait for verified information about the victims and the events that led to the capsize.

Feast That Never Reached The Destination

According to the preliminary reports, the passengers had hired the boat to reach a feast on the other side of the river. However, midway across, the vessel overturned, throwing everyone into the water and triggering panic among those nearby. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are still awaited.

The initial reports suggested that as many as 11 people may have died in the incident. However, the precise figure has not been officially confirmed and the identities of those affected remain unknown.

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Information regarding rescue operations, the number of people pulled out alive and the status of those who may still be missing was not available at the time of reporting this news. The number of passengers on board, estimated to be around 20, remains based on initial information and could change once a headcount is completed.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.