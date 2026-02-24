Updated 24 February 2026 at 23:42 IST
Boat Catches Fire In The Middle of Ganga in Varanasi. Here's What Caused It
Varanasi: A boat was up in flames in the middle of the Ganga in Varanasi, leading to panic at the Pandey Ghat of the holy city.
According to reports, the fire erupted as soon as the boatman attempted to refuel the engine, which had run out of diesel.
There were no passengers on board at the time of the accident, averting a major disaster. The police reacted promptly and helped to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported.
Police said that the boat had run out of fuel while operating in the middle of the Ganga, causing it to stop in the middle of the river. The boatman immediately refueled the engine. However, as the engine was already hot, it erupted into flames.
Further details are awaited.
