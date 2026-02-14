'Deeply Concerned': 22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Goes Missing In US, Roommate Seeks Help On LinkedIn

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Indian student at University of California, Berkeley, identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah has been missing since February 9.

As per reports, the student was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills.

'Deeply concerned'

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted and confirmed on Saturday that they are coordinating with both the student's family and local law enforcement to assist in the search for his whereabouts.

The Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted, "Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,"

Roomate seeks help on LinkedIn

In an effort to find the 22-year-old, Sreenivasaiah's roommate, Baneet Singh, turned to LinkedIn to appeal for public assistance in locating him.

He wrote on the platform, “Hey all, my roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been missing since Monday the 9th, last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information. I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help.”

Who is Sreenivasaiah?

A native of Karnataka, Sreenivasaiah is an alumnus of IIT-Madras, where he completed his BTech in Chemical Engineering in 2025. He is currently enrolled at UC Berkeley, pursuing a Master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg), SFGate reported.

Not the first case

Indian students abroad often complained of alleged discrimination, racist attacks and negligence by authorities.

In a question raised by MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha about student safety abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted its efforts towards keeping Indian students safe.

In its answer to the question by the MP, the MEA wrote, “The Government accords high priority to safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents against them are immediately taken up by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished.”

"Indian Missions/Posts also take steps to maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in their jurisdictions and conduct pre-orientation sessions with them upon their arrival in foreign lands to brief them on potential challenges, risks, and precautions to be taken while studying overseas, including issue of advisories from time to time," the statement read.

"With the view to ensuring effective communication and timely support, Indian students are encouraged to connect with the local Indian Missions/Posts through various means, including the MADAD Portal of this Ministry, WhatsApp Groups created specifically for Indian students, Consular Camps, Open Houses, emergency hotlines etc.," the statement read further.

“Indian Missions/Posts also remain vigilant, particularly in countries affected by political instability, economic crises, and where the risks of students being misled or exploited may be higher. Any incident affecting Indian students are immediately raised with host Governments to ensure their safety and appropriate redressal. Consular assistance, including emergency medical support, temporary accommodation, and other essential services, is extended whenever needed. The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is utilised to support Indian nationals, including students, in times of distress and extend assistance when necessary.”