96 Indian Aircraft Affected as Boeing Identifies 737 MAX Autopilot Glitch Impacting Air India Express, Akasa Air

A newly disclosed software issue in Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could affect approximately 96 commercial planes operating in India. The glitch, identified in the automated flight guidance system, can cause automation to disengage during specific landing manoeuvres.

Affected Indian carriers include Air India Express and Akasa Air, prompting Boeing to issue operational guidance while developing a permanent software patch.

What is the Autopilot Glitch?

The issue occurs when a flight crew executes a missed approach (a "go-around") and subsequently alters the planned flight path for a second landing attempt. Under these conditions, the automated flight guidance system may unexpectedly disengage or experience reduced automation.

Crucially, the glitch does not disable the aircraft or prevent manual flying. Boeing has advised pilots to manually reset the system after a missed approach as a precaution to maintain standard autopilot functions.

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Impact on Indian Carriers

The issue directly touches nearly 100 narrow-body aircraft flying key domestic and regional routes in India:

Air India Express: Operates roughly 53 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Akasa Air: Operates roughly 43 Boeing 737 MAX jets. Together, these 96 aircraft form the backbone of both airlines' fleets.

Airline and Regulator Responses

Akasa Air reassured travellers that its operations remain completely safe and compliant with aviation regulations. "Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures," an airline spokesperson confirmed, adding that standard pilot protocols readily handle the automation change.

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Air India Express and India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), have not issued public directives or grounding orders regarding the advisory. Boeing informed all global 737 MAX operators of the issue last month and reinforced pilot guidelines for managing missed approaches while engineers finalise a permanent software update.

Safety Perspective