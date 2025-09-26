Updated 26 September 2025 at 19:32 IST
‘Bogus Will, Bank Accounts Wiped Clean, Assets Usurped’: Mahesh Jethmalani Reveals In Court In Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Case
Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor’s children, told the Delhi High Court that Sunjay Kapur’s will was 'bogus', alleging bank accounts were wiped clean, a 6% company stake diverted to Priya Sachdev, and confidentiality misused to hide assets.
New Delhi: Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle took a new turn when the Delhi High Court ordered to present the list of assets in sealed cover on a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's children. Representing Karisma against Priya Sachdev (the other party in the case), senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani strongly argued against the confidentiality. "According to this bogus will, I have been deprived of everything. For me, there is no confidential. What is there to hide?" Jethmalani argued the court.
"When I am asking for a will... two bank accounts have been wiped clean and the 6% share in a company that has been appropriated to Priya Sachdeva," he further informed the Delhi High Court. He highlighted how Priya Sachdev has already "appropriated the assets under will to herself".
If a person is being deprived of his/her own assets, how can that be confidential, Jethmalani argued.
The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore empire turned explosive in the Delhi High Court with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani making a series of startling revelations on behalf of Karisma Kapoor’s children.
Jethmalani told the court that according to the “bogus will”, Karisma’s children have been deprived of their rightful share.
Mahesh Jethmalani's Big Submissions In Court
- Two bank accounts were wiped clean
- 6% company shareholding was diverted to Priya Sachdev
- Assets had already been appropriated under the disputed will
Arguing against the demand for confidentiality by Priya Sachdev's lawyer Rajiv Nayar, Jethmalani argued: “According to this bogus will, I have been deprived of everything. For me, there is nothing confidential. What is there to hide?”
He argued that confidentiality was being used as a ‘cloak’ to conceal the true extent of assets, warning that if heirs are stripped of their entitlements, secrecy cannot be allowed to protect the other side.
The Delhi High Court has now directed the list of assets to be submitted in a sealed cover, while stressing that both sides have the right to disclosure — but not public circulation of the details.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 17:41 IST