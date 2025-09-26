‘Bogus Will, Bank Accounts Wiped Clean, Assets Usurped’: Mahesh Jethmalani Reveals In Court In Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Case

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued in the court that confidentiality was being used as a ‘cloak’ to conceal the true extent of assets. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle took a new turn when the Delhi High Court ordered to present the list of assets in sealed cover on a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's children. Representing Karisma against Priya Sachdev (the other party in the case), senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani strongly argued against the confidentiality. "According to this bogus will, I have been deprived of everything. For me, there is no confidential. What is there to hide?" Jethmalani argued the court.

"When I am asking for a will... two bank accounts have been wiped clean and the 6% share in a company that has been appropriated to Priya Sachdeva," he further informed the Delhi High Court. He highlighted how Priya Sachdev has already "appropriated the assets under will to herself".

If a person is being deprived of his/her own assets, how can that be confidential, Jethmalani argued.

Mahesh Jethmalani's Big Submissions In Court

Two bank accounts were wiped clean 6% company shareholding was diverted to Priya Sachdev Assets had already been appropriated under the disputed will

