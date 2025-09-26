Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Battle: Delhi HC Orders List Of Assets In Sealed Cover On Karisma Kapoor’s Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed that the list of assets in the inheritance dispute between businessman Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdeva and Karisma Kapoor’s family be filed in a sealed cover, with copies to be shared only with the parties involved. The case, which has drawn wide attention, is linked to a partition suit over the division of family assets, with questions being raised over the rights of Karisma Kapoor’s children, who are seen as major stakeholders in the battle.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the Kapoors, strongly opposed Priya Sachdeva’s plea for confidentiality, alleging that assets under a “bogus will” were appropriated by her.

“Two accounts have been wiped clean, 6% share has been appropriated. I have been deprived of everything. For me, there is nothing confidential. What is there to hide?” Jethmalani argued.

He further said that confidentiality in this case was being used as a “cloak” to conceal the true extent of the assets.

Justice Jyoti Singh, while reserving sharp comments on the heated exchanges between lawyers, clarified that while disclosure of assets to the parties was necessary, the details should not be made public at large.

“They have no issues on disclosing the assets. All that was said, let this not be made public. You have the right to know,” the court observed.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan Nayyar, representing Priya Sachdeva, insisted that confidentiality must be respected, saying the matter involved sensitive financial information.

The next hearing is expected to focus on the division of assets, with the court stressing that parties must refrain from discussing the case publicly while it remains pending.