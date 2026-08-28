Bomb Blast Reported Inside Manipur BJP MLA's Residence In Imphal West; CM Yumnam Khemchand Visits Site

Imphal: Tension gripped Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday after a bomb blast inside the residential compound of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and state government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh. The Manipur police confirmed the incident that reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday, saying that the blast took place well past midnight when the family was asleep.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at around 1.30 am at the rear portion of the MLA’s house, but within the boundary of his private residential campus in Konthoujam constituency. The police officials stated that the detonation was powerful enough to be heard across the locality, however, no injury reports have surfaced.

During the preliminary inspection, the police noticed only limited material damage. The compound walls suffered minor cracks and a small crater was left on the ground where the device is believed to have been planted or thrown, the police said.

Meanwhile, the sudden loud explosion sound in the dead of night triggered a panic-like situation among family members and neighbours. Upon hearing the blast, the MLA alerted security personnel and local police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A forensic team has since examined the site and collected samples to ascertain the nature of the explosive used.

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Speaking about the incident, the BJP MLA stated that he was reluctant to speculate immediately after the incident. He said, “I would not like to comment on that because it was around midnight, or rather, early this morning, on August 28, 2026, at around 1:30 a.m. There was a loud sound, which we heard probably very close to my house. Ultimately, we came to know that the blast had taken place behind my house, within my residential campus.”

The police sources said that no group has claimed responsibility so far and a case has been registered. The security around the residences of public representatives in the district has been reviewed as a precautionary measure.

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Chief Minister Visits BJP MLA's House

Following the blast on Friday morning, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the affected residence at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai and personally inspected the site of the explosion. He interacted with the MLA’s family members and senior police officers present at the location.

The Chief Minister strongly denounced the incident, calling it a targeted act against an elected representative. He termed the incident a senseless and barbaric attack on the residence of an elected people’s representative, saying that such violence was an attack on democracy. During his visit, the CM also assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice soon.

Reiterating his stance in a post on X, Khemchand Singh said, “Visited the residence of MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai following a bomb blast at his residence early this morning. I strongly condemn such a senseless and barbaric attack on the residence of a people’s representative. This act of violence is an attack on our democracy and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.”