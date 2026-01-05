Bomb Squad Conducts Search at Former Karnataka Minister Janardhana Reddy’s Ballari Residence

Ballari: A specialised bomb disposal squad conducted a search operation at the residence of former Karnataka minister, Gali Janardhana Reddy, on Monday.

The operation involved a large deployment of personnel and high-tech equipment at his high-profile residence in Ballari.

The search involved 10 experts from the bomb disposal units of Ballari and Hubballi. The joint team spent hours scanning the residence and the surroundings to ensure the area was free of any explosive devices or suspicious objects.

According to reports, the squad utilised specialised technical equipment, deploying NLJE (Non-Linear Junction Evaluator) machines, which are used to detect electronic components of hidden explosive devices, along with DSMD (Deep Search Metal Detector) devices.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the site. The experts provided technical assistance, examining specific areas of the residence to identify any issues that standard security personnel might have missed.

As the bomb squad investigated the residence, rumours sparked in the nearby area. The police officials stated that the search was just a security protocol.

However, they have not yet confirmed whether the search took place due to a threat or if it was a part of a routine check ahead of high-profile political movements in the region.

Janardhana Reddy, who is a prominent and often controversial figure in Karnataka politics, has frequently been at the centre of political attention.

The heavy security at his residence naturally drew crowds of curious onlookers and supporters, though the police ensured that the perimeter remained secure throughout the operation.

No suspicious items or hazardous materials were reportedly found during the operation. Local authorities have stated that a report on the search will be filed, but for now, the residence has been cleared of any security concerns.