Hoax Bomb Threat at Trichy Collector’s Office: Bomb Squad and Sniffer Dogs Conduct Intensive Search

Trichy: A bomb threat email was received at the Trichy District Collector's Office on Tuesday morning from a sender under the name "Anil Subramanian." The email claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the office and would explode by 2 p.m., said the police.

Following this, officials at the Collector's Office alerted the police and bomb disposal squad. Bomb experts, along with sniffer dogs and detection equipment, carried out intensive searches across all department offices within the complex.

After a comprehensive and hours-long search operation, it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax. No explosive device was found, and the alert was called off. The police have now launched a formal investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual responsible for the false alarm.