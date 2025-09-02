Updated 2 September 2025 at 17:08 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat at Trichy Collector’s Office: Bomb Squad and Sniffer Dogs Conduct Intensive Search
A bomb threat was sent via email to the Trichy District Collector's Office on Tuesday morning by someone named "Anil Subramanian."
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Trichy: A bomb threat email was received at the Trichy District Collector's Office on Tuesday morning from a sender under the name "Anil Subramanian." The email claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the office and would explode by 2 p.m., said the police.
Following this, officials at the Collector's Office alerted the police and bomb disposal squad. Bomb experts, along with sniffer dogs and detection equipment, carried out intensive searches across all department offices within the complex.
After a comprehensive and hours-long search operation, it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax. No explosive device was found, and the alert was called off. The police have now launched a formal investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual responsible for the false alarm.
This incident shows the ongoing challenge of managing security threats, both real and fake, and the rapid response required by law enforcement to ensure public safety.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 16:59 IST