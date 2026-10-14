Bomb, Hijack Threat Force Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Jaipur

New Delhi: An Air India flight operating from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur following a reported bomb threat and a suspected hijacking rumour, prompting an emergency landing at Jaipur airport.

According to reports, the aircraft was diverted as a precaution after the threat was reported during the journey. The incident triggered security concerns, with airport authorities and security agencies required to respond to the situation.

The flight, identified as AI 2030, was moved to an isolation bay after landing at Jaipur International Airport. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) began examining the aircraft and passengers' luggage as part of the security response.

According to an airport source quoted by Hindustan Times, the alert was linked to a hijacking rumour rather than a confirmed bomb threat. An airport official said it was too early to comment officially and that an investigation was underway.

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The alert was reportedly raised as the aircraft approached Indian airspace. Air Traffic Control (ATC) and security agencies were informed, following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken to a designated holding area inside the airport terminal, according to preliminary information.

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Neither Air India nor the airport authorities had issued an official statement at the time of reporting. Further details regarding the origin of the alert and the circumstances that led to the diversion were awaited.