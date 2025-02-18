Updated 16:21 IST, February 18th 2025
Bomb Threat In Kamayani Express, Train Halted At Bina Railway Station, Bomb Squad Conducts Search
Kamayani Express train, traveling from Banaras to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, was stopped at Bina station following a bomb threat. A search operation is underway.
Bina: A secure scare was erupted on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received in Kamayani Express. Following the threat, the train has been halted at Bina Railway station and all the passengers have been evacuated. Teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and bomb disposal squad are conducting a thorough search of all train coaches of the train.
This is a developing story… more to follow…
