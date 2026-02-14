Bomb Threat Note On Kolkata-Shillong IndiGo Flight Triggers Panic, Passengers Deboarded

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight headed for Shillong was grounded at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a bomb threat on Saturday morning.

In response, authorities evacuated all passengers and moved the aircraft to a remote isolation bay for a thorough security inspection.

Kolkata Airport Director said, “Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay.”

Officials stated that the alert was triggered during the boarding process after crew members discovered a handwritten note in the aircraft's lavatory claiming an explosive was on board.

The airport director confirmed the incident, noting that a piece of paper found in the toilet compartment prompted the immediate evacuation of passengers. A thorough security sweep of the aircraft is currently underway.

IndiGo Flight From Kuwait to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing

Earlier, a major security scare took place last month after an IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport following a hijack and bomb threat.

According to airport officials, the aircraft landed safely at around 6.40 am. The flight was carrying 180 passengers. All passengers were immediately evacuated after landing and taken for detailed security checks.