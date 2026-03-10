Bomb Threat Panic In India: Schools In Gurugram, Ludhiana Receive Threat Mails, Security On High Alert

Gurugram: Panic ushered in several parts of Punjab’s Ludhiana and Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday (March 10), after at least 10 schools across the two cities received bomb threat emails, prompting a large-scale security response. The threat mails reportedly claimed that explosive devices had been planted inside the school buildings.

Once the mails were discovered, authorities were alerted. Police personnel rushed to the schools along with bomb disposal units and dog squads to carry out search operations. As a precautionary measure, school administrations evacuated students and staff while security personnel conducted detailed inspections of classrooms, corridors and surrounding areas.

According to reports, the mails warned of explosions inside school premises at a specified time. They mentioned possible blasts would occur in schools at 1:11 pm and on trains at 3:11 pm on the same day. The message reportedly included threatening references and set a deadline for migrant labourers to leave Punjab before the Baisakhi festival on April 13.

Among the schools which received the threat mails were Jesus Sacred Heart School in South City, KVM School on Hambran Road, Army Public School in Dholewal, Ryan International School in Moti Nagar, DAV School in Daad village, BCM School in Basant Avenue, Sacred Heart Convent School, Narayana E-Techno School in Bhattian, Dashmesh Academy in Bhamian and DAV Public School in BRS Nagar.

Security personnel immediately launched checks across the affected educational institutions to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff. Buildings were cleared and students were sent home while the searches were carried out. Search operations were ongoing in some locations, but no suspicious objects had been found during the initial checks, police reportedly said.

This comes amid a series of similar threat mails reported in Punjab in recent months. In February, at least 16 schools in Mohali received similar email threats, triggering urgent evacuations before authorities declared them to be hoaxes. Similar cases have also been reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar, targeting public spaces including schools and shopping malls. In a separate incident earlier this year, the district and sessions judge in Ludhiana received emails on January 8 and January 14 warning of suicide attacks. Such mails were mostly sent from masked IP addresses making it difficult to trace those responsible police had said earlier.

Police have also urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation continues.