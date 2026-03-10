Heading To Civil Lines? Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Rajpur Road Closure Until March 25; Check Diversions & Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory for commuters in North Delhi stated that the commuters should expect delays near Civil Lines as the Delhi Jal Board begins sewer line repairs on Rajpur Road.

They warn that the project will last several days, likely impacting traffic flow on surrounding routes.

Why the warning and until when?

The advisory follows as the Delhi Jal Board is currently laying a 300 mm diameter sewer line along Rajpur Road in Civil Lines.

This project, which spans the stretch between 31 No. Rajpur Road and 19 No. Rajpur Road, will affect the carriageway leading from the Civil Lines Police Station to MCD Chowk.

Advertisement

The work is scheduled to continue from March 10 through March 25, 2026.

Which roads will be affected

During the construction period, traffic movement may be affected on several key roads in North Delhi including Rajpur Road, Mall Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Chauburja Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Shamnath Marg and Lok Niwas Marg. Authorities.

Advertisement

Following this, the commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes where possible.

Which road is closed for vehicle?

As part of the ongoing traffic restrictions, Rajpur Road will be completely closed to all vehicles between Rajpur Authority Cut and MCD Chowk.

Furthermore, to maintain traffic flow throughout the construction period, vehicles traveling from the PS Civil Lines red light and Rajpur Authority Cut will be rerouted.

Diversion scheme

The Delhi Traffic Police have implemented a diversion scheme to manage congestion in the construction zone.

All vehicles traveling from the PS Civil Lines Red Light or the Rajpur Authority Cut toward MCD Chowk and Tis Hazari will be fully rerouted.

Conversely, one lane remains operational for those traveling from MCD Chowk toward PS Civil Lines. Drivers heading to Tis Hazari are advised to follow the specific diversions set up at the PS Civil Lines intersection and Rajpur Authority Cut.

What can be the alternate routes?

To alleviate traffic congestion, authorities have recommended several alternate routes.

Drivers traveling from the PS Civil Lines Red Light are advised to take the Upper Authority Cut, turn left onto Under Hill Road, then proceed right onto Shamnath Marg, and take another right onto Raj Niwas Road to reach MCD Chowk.

It is important to note that Raj Niwas Road remains restricted for all commercial vehicles.

What advisory further says

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists to steer clear of the affected routes throughout the construction phase to minimize potential delays.

Commuters are further cautioned against roadside parking, which could obstruct the flow of traffic. Authorities have requested that the public remain patient, adhere to all traffic regulations, and cooperate with officers stationed at major intersections.

Whom to contact?

To stay informed, commuters can access real-time traffic updates and assistance through the Delhi Traffic Police’s official digital platforms.