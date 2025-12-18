Updated 18 December 2025 at 13:39 IST
Bomb Threat Email Triggers Evacuation At Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court and several other courts in Mumbai including the Bandra court received bomb threats on Thursday. The court complexes have been vacated and bomb squads have reached the premises.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via email on Thursday. Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar asked judges to vacate the court rooms following the threat.
Emails threatening to execute blasts at various courts in Mumbai were received today, following which the court complexes at Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade were vacated. Court work has been discharged for the day and bomb squads have reached the courts.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Also Read- Fake Aadhaar Network Busted in Lucknow, 10 More on ATS Radar After Bangladeshi Woman’s Arrest
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 13:31 IST