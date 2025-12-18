Fake Aadhaar Network Busted in Lucknow, 10 More on ATS Radar After Bangladeshi Woman’s Arrest

A major fake Aadhaar card racket has come to light following the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman, identified as Nargis, in Lucknow, with the ATS placing at least 10 more people under surveillance. | Image: Republic

Lucknow: A major fake Aadhaar card racket has come to light following the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman, identified as Nargis, in Lucknow, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) placing at least 10 more people under surveillance in connection with the case.

During interrogation, three fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from Nargis. Each card carried a different name and address, indicating that she was frequently changing her identity to evade detection, officials said.

Investigating agencies believe the case has exposed a larger fake Aadhaar syndicate that allegedly helped several illegal immigrants obtain Indian identity documents. Sources said the network not only facilitated the creation of forged documents but also arranged accommodation and assisted in concealing the identities of those involved.

According to the investigation so far, at least 10 individuals actively aided Nargis. All of them are currently under the scanner of security agencies and have been placed under surveillance. Authorities are preparing to interrogate them in the coming days.

At present, the ATS, local police, and intelligence agencies are jointly probing call detail records, financial transactions, and past contacts linked to the accused. Officials indicated that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.