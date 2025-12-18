Updated 18 December 2025 at 11:47 IST
Fake Aadhaar Network Busted in Lucknow, 10 More on ATS Radar After Bangladeshi Woman’s Arrest
Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested a Bangladeshi woman, Nargis, linked to a significant fake Aadhaar card racket, with 10 others under surveillance. Three fake Aadhaar cards were found during her interrogation, suggesting she used multiple identities. The probe indicates a larger syndicate aiding illegal immigrants with forged documents and accommodation.
- India News
- 1 min read
Lucknow: A major fake Aadhaar card racket has come to light following the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman, identified as Nargis, in Lucknow, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) placing at least 10 more people under surveillance in connection with the case.
During interrogation, three fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from Nargis. Each card carried a different name and address, indicating that she was frequently changing her identity to evade detection, officials said.
Investigating agencies believe the case has exposed a larger fake Aadhaar syndicate that allegedly helped several illegal immigrants obtain Indian identity documents. Sources said the network not only facilitated the creation of forged documents but also arranged accommodation and assisted in concealing the identities of those involved.
According to the investigation so far, at least 10 individuals actively aided Nargis. All of them are currently under the scanner of security agencies and have been placed under surveillance. Authorities are preparing to interrogate them in the coming days.
Advertisement
At present, the ATS, local police, and intelligence agencies are jointly probing call detail records, financial transactions, and past contacts linked to the accused. Officials indicated that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.
ALSO READ: Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi After Tyre Gets Damaged, All Passengers Safe
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 11:47 IST