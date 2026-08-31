‘Bomb’ Written On Tissue Paper Forces Air India Express Dammam-Delhi Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Around 40 persons, including crew members, aboard an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi faced terrifying moments on Monday after a bomb threat was discovered mid-air. According to reports, the threat was spotted when a crew member found a tissue paper inside the aircraft washroom bearing the word "bomb" written on the surface, leading to immediate alert.

Following standard security protocol, the pilots diverted the Delhi-bound service to Ahmedabad, where the aircraft made an emergency landing around 4.30 pm.

Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad

The flight was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after the cabin crew alerted the cockpit about the written threat. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) 'G' Division VN Yadav confirmed the sequence of events and noted that the landing was carried out as a precautionary step.

Upon landing, the security agencies, including the CISF, bomb disposal squad and dog squad, boarded the aircraft and conducted a thorough inspection. According to police, no suspicious object was traced during checks.

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The Ahmedabad police confirmed that all 32 passengers on board remained safe. The passengers were accommodated at Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport while security procedures continued.

Airline Confirms BTAC Alert

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that the Dammam-Delhi flight had been diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after a specific bomb threat notification.

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“One of our flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat. The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests disembarked safely…..The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed.”