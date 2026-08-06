Bombay HC Convicts Former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

Provorim: In a major development nearly 13 years after the alleged incident, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case filed by his junior colleague, overturning his acquittal by a Goa sessions court in 2021.

The High Court delivered its verdict on the Goa government's appeal against the trial court's judgment, which had acquitted Tejpal of all charges on the ground that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The case stems from allegations made by a woman journalist, who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013. In September 2017, a Goa court framed charges against him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. He pleaded not guilty.

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Tejpal subsequently approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of charges. However, the apex court refused to interfere and directed that the trial be concluded within six months.

In May 2021, the Goa Sessions Court acquitted Tejpal, citing insufficient evidence. The trial court pointed to the absence of medical evidence and relied on messages exchanged between Tejpal and the complainant, concluding that they did not support the prosecution's contention that she had been traumatised by the alleged assault.

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The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the trial court had erred in its appreciation of evidence and seeking to have the judgment set aside. On Thursday, the High Court allowed the state's appeal and convicted Tejpal, reversing the 2021 verdict.

2013 Apology Letter Emerged as Key Evidence

Among the most significant pieces of evidence in the case was Tejpal's apology letter written to the complainant in November 2013, in which he acknowledged making unwanted sexual advances and accepted responsibility for his conduct.

In the letter, Tejpal wrote: "I apologise unconditionally for the shameful lapse of judgement that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on 7 November and 8 November 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me."

He further admitted that he had invoked his position as the complainant's editor during the encounter before immediately retracting the remark.

"I acknowledge that I did at one point say to your contention that I was your boss, 'That makes it simpler,' but I do want to put on record that the moment those words escaped my lips, I retracted them."

Tejpal also accepted that he had violated the relationship of trust between them, writing: "I have violated that long-standing relationship of trust and respect between us."

Addressing his conduct, he rejected using a temporary lapse as an excuse, stating "I would say it was a moment of insanity, except that would mean evading responsibility for it, and that I will not do. I hold myself, first and last, accountable."

He concluded the letter with an unconditional apology, saying: "If an apology can heal, please consider this an unconditional one."

The apology letter has long been regarded as one of the key documents in the case and featured prominently during legal proceedings.

High Court Proceedings

Before pronouncing its verdict, the Bombay High Court had directed Tarun Tejpal to remain personally present in court on August 6, when the judgment was delivered.